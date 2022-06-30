Ebuehi Set To Join Empoli On Permanent Transfer

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is set to join Serie A club Empoli from Portuguese giants Benfica on a permanent transfer.

This is according to Sky Sport international reporter and football transfers expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to Di Marzio, Ebuehi will undergo is medical either today or tomorrow before finalizing his move to Empoli.

If the move goes through it will be a reunion between Ebuehi and Empoli new coach Paolo Zanetti, after the duo worked together at Venezia last season.

Also Read: 2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons Group Opponent Botswana Draw Against Togo In Friendly Game

Empoli finished in 14th position on 41 points in the final league table in Serie A last season.

Ebuehi joined newly promoted Venezia on loan in June 2021 but could not help them avoid relegation back to Serie B.

On 19 May 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Benfica but due to injury he missed the whole 2018–19 season.

Since joining Benfica, the Netherlands-born Nigerian international…