Nantes Demand €15m For Simon

Ligue 1 club, Nantes are willing to sell their Nigerian winger, Moses Simon for around €15m.

Simon has reportedly agreed personal terms with another French club, OGC Nice, but Nantes turned down their €10m offer for the player.

The Canaries president, Waldermar Kita told a press conference on Wednesday that Simon was among a group of players who would be allowed to leave should an interesting offer arrive.

Read Also:Villarreal Target Sadiq As Replacement For Danjuma

“We would be delighted if they stayed, but if there are interesting offers, we would have to think about them,”Kita stated.

“Are there any offers? That’s part of the backstage business of the transfer market; I can’t talk too much about it. I can just say that those players are here now.”

Simon scored six goals and provided eight assists in 30 league appearances for Antoine Kombouare’s side last season.

He has also been linked with a move to Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Copyright ©…