Ndidi Recovers From Injury, Resumes Training With Leicester City

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has recovered from the knee injury that laid him off club and national team duties, his club has officially hinted.

Ndidi sustained the injury in March during Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 clash with French side Rennes after he tried to tackle Rennes forward Gaetan Laborde.

He missed a number of high profile games as a result of the injury, including Nigeria’s double header against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs.

Ndidi also missed Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final and semi final games against PSV and Roma respectively.

The Foxes shared the news of Ndidi’s return to training session on their Twitter handle.

“Back with the squad. Looking good out there, @Ndidi25,” the Tweet reads.

Alongside the Tweet is a video of Ndidi participating in the pre -season…