Sevilla Battle Villarreal, Ajax, Benfica For Sadiq

Sevilla are considering a move for Almeria and Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq, joining the likes of Benfica, Villarreal and Ajax in expressing their interest, according to Spanish media Marca.

Sevilla have been tracking Sadiq for some time especially after impressing in the Segunda division last season.

Almeria want in the region of €25m for their frontman, something Sevilla wouldn’t really be able to afford unless they sell Youssef En-Nesyri.



Also Read: Mendes Offered Ronaldo To Manchester United

Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in another striker this summer and it is believed Sadiq is the target.

The 25-year-old joined Almeria in 2020 and was key to their promotion push from Segunda to Primera in 2021/22.

He contributed 18 goals and 12 assists for the Andalusian side in the 36 appearances he made.



Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…