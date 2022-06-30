Signing Nunez Is A Big Gamble For Liverpool –Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has insisted that the Reds took a big gamble signing Darwin Nunez.

The former Benfica striker signed for the Reds this summer in a deal rising to €100m.

“From a Liverpool point of view, they have gone out there to spend money,” Fowler told bettingexpert. “They’ve lost a player, Sadio Mane, which is disappointing. They got money for him, so they’ve received more money than they’ve spent five [or] six years ago. Probably good business for the club.

“Let’s be honest, it probably is a bit of a gamble. Any player going into any club is a bit of a gamble. It is a gamble I’m more than happy to take.

“I think when Liverpool is signing players, the signs and the infrastructure about these players, I think it is relentless. I think what they do, how they look into the player; how his mindset is, how his family life is, and how his life outside of football is, it is…