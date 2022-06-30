Simon, Amoo Nominated For CAF Player Of The Year Award

Moses Simon is in the running for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award, reports Completesports.com.

CAF released the first list of nominees for the Men’s categories namely Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year on Thursday.

The nominees for the Women’s categories will be announced in due course.

Former Golden Eaglets forward Akinkunmi Amoo was also nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award.

CAF stated that stakeholder panel made up of Technical Experts, CAF Legends and Journalists decided on the list for the various categories taking into the consideration the performance of the nominee from September 2021 till June 2022 at all levels.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub…