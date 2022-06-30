Simon Reacts To Nomination For CAF Player Of The Year Award

Super Eagles and Nantes forward Moses Simon has reacted after being nominated for the 2022 CAF Player of the Year awards.

On Thursday, CAF unveiled a 30-man shortlist for this year’s award with Simon the only Nigerian to make the cut.

He will slug it out with stars like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Vincent Aboubakar and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Others also shortlisted include Mohamed Elneny, Franck Kessie, Achraf Hakimi, Naby Keita and Edourd Mendy.

And commenting on the nomination, Simon dedicated it to his family, coaches and teammates.

“Woke up to the news of my nomination for CAF Player Of The Year Award (MEN) @CAF_Online This is not for me but for my coaches, teammates, family and friends. To God be the glory🙏,” he wrote on Twitter.

Aside Simon, Akinkunmi Amoo is in a 10-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award.

Other categories for this year’s awards are National Team of…