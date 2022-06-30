Villarreal Target Sadiq As Replacement For Danjuma

Villarreal are prepared to sign Umar Sadiq as replacement for Arnaut Danjuma, reports Completesports.com.

Danjuma is set to join Premier League club, West Ham United this summer.

West Ham United are progressing well with talks with Villarreal to sign Danjuma.

Villarreal are demanding a fee in the region of €45m for the striker.

Transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano provided update on the move on the social media.

“West Ham are progressing in talks with Villarreal to sign Danjuma. Work in progress for bit less than €45m, West Ham want him to be one of their statement signings. Personal terms, not discussed yet. 🚨🇪🇸 #WHUFC,”Romano tweeted.

“Villarreal are prepared to sign Umar Sadiq as replacement.”

Sadiq is in hot demand among clubs in Europe after helping Almeria secure promotion to LaLiga from the Spanish Segunda Division last season.



