16 Nigerian Athletes ‘Qualify’ To Compete At World Athletics Championships

Sprinters Favour Ashe and Favour Ofili; sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan, long jumper Ese Brume and 12 other Nigerian athletes are among the 1900 athletes who have qualified to compete at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 from 15-24 July.

Ashe, the Nigerian 100m champion will be making his first trip to World Athletics’ flagship event and will be joined by Alaba Akintola, Udodi Onwuzurike and Raymond Ekevwo to run in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

Onwuzurike, the reigning World U20 champion and Akintola will also be competing in the 200m event.

Shot Putters Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Isaac Odugbesan as well as 400m barrier runner Nathaniel Ezekiel complete the list of seven men whose qualification were confirmed by World Athletics following the close of the qualification window on Sunday.

For the women, the three sprinters who have broken 11 seconds this year have also secured the tickets to the championships.

Ofili, the reigning Nigerian 200m record holder indoors (22.46)…