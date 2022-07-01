Botswana Draw Against Togo In Friendly Game

Super Falcons of Nigeria 2022 WAFCON Group C opponent The Mares of Botswana held Togo to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

It is Botswana’s final preparation ahead of the tournament which kicks off on Saturday, July 2.

Togo took the lead before Botswana equalized in the second half through vice-captain Nondi Mahlasela.

Speaking after the game, Botswana head coach Gaoletho Nkutlwisang said:”The girls played to the plan in the second half and we dictated play, we created chances and need to convert them we are now going into the big one and there will be no room for error.”

Meanwhile, the team will move to Rabat on Friday where the group-stage games will take place.

They will take on Burundi on July 4 before facing the Super Falcons three days later.

Botswana will be making their debut at the women’s AFCON.

The 2022 WAFCON also doubles as the qualification tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New…