CAF Contemplates Postponing 2023 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering postponing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Côte d’Ivoire.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled for 23 June to 23 July.

However, there are concerns over the weather conditions in Côte d’Ivoire at this time of the year.

CAF officials are scared the condition will be the same next summer and scheduling the competition in the middle of the raining season might not be a good idea.

And speaking to French daily publication, Le Monde, CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, admits they are considering a change in the date due to the weather conditions.

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities.

“We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

The last time Côte d’Ivoire hosted the AFCON was in 1984 which was won by…