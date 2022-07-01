Diamond League: Amusan Moves Six Points Clear In 100m Hurdles Standing

Reigning Nigeria, Africa and Commonwealth Games champion, Tobiloba Amusan has moved six points clear of her nearest rival as the race for the final Diamond League spots continued Thursday at the BAUHAUS-galan meeting at the Olympistadion in Stockholm, Sweden.

The petite Nigerian ran 12.50 seconds to place second in the race behind reigning Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who won in 12.46 seconds but the Nigerian however moved into a near unassailable position in the race for the final Dimaond League meeting in Zurich this September.

Amusan garnered seven points from the race in Stockholm to take her total points tally to 22 in three Diamond League races so far this term.

The Tokyo Olympics finalist placed second in her first Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar in May before winning at the Meeting de Paris in France on June 18, 2022.

She is followed by the duo of Camacho-Quinn and Charlton Devynne of the Bahamas who are tied on 16 points with Jamaica’s…