D’Tigers Lose To Cape Verde Again In 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s D’Tigers lost to Cape Verde 79-70 in, Group A first round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification in Rwanda on Friday.

It is the continuation of the first round qualifiers which started in November 2021.

This is Cape Verde’s second win against D’Tigers in the qualifying series.

In their first meeting in 2021 in Angola, Cape Verde triumphed over D’Tigers 79-71.

And in Friday’s clash, after winning the first quarter 15-14 points, Cape Verde took charge in the second quarter, 25-11 to head into halftime with a 39-26pts lead.

D’Tigers’ performance in the second quarter haunted the team despite a spirited effort in the second half, 21-17, 17-17pts

Ikenna Ndugba and Christian Mekowulu led the scoring for D’Tigers and Uchenna Iroegbu contributed 12 points. Mekowulu picked 13 rebounds while Benjamin Emelogu had 4.

Chimezie Metu posted a double-double performance with 10 points and 10 rebounds which unfortunately was not enough to secure the win for…