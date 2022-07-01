Ebiowei Explains Reason For Rejecting Manchester United

Malcolm Ebiowei has revealed that home ties was the key reason he made the decision to link up with Crystal Palace.

Ebiowei rejected offers from Manchester United to join the Eagles.

“I’m delighted, I’m over the moon,” he told Palace TV in his first interview since joining the club. “I’m south London born and bred, so it’s a plus for me.

“I have seen a lot of players step up from the Championship to the Premier League and get their chance playing, and I was thinking that I would like to take that chance as well.

“I’m very excited – a bit nervous but that’s a part of it really. Excited.”

Ebiowei stepped up to senior football in the 2021/22 season, making his Championship debut under Wayne Rooney at Derby County.

“It still feels unreal,” he says of making his debut. “I’m grateful to the gaffer, the staff. It will always have a place in my heart. They put their trust in me…