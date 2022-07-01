FIFA Announces New Technology Ahead 2022 World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA, has announced that a semi-automated offside technology will be used at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA disclosed this on Friday in a statement on their official website.

“FIFA has announced that semi-automated offside technology will be used at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar starting on 21 November, offering a support tool for the video match officials and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions on the biggest stage of all.

“Following the successful use of VAR technology at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared in The Vision 2020-23 that FIFA would strive to harness the full potential of technology in football and further enhance VAR. In the ensuing three years, FIFA has indeed continued to be at the cutting edge of technology in the game.

“By working with adidas and various partners, and especially with the Working Group for…