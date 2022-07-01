Finally, Salah Signs New Three-Year Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah has put pen to papers as he signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, sensationally ending speculation over his future.

The forward has penned a three-year deal with the Reds, with the Egyptian star set to earn £350k-a-week, making him the highest-paid star in the club’s history.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation as his contract at Anfield moved into the final 12 months of its term.

Read Also: Nunez, Vieira’s Arrival In Premier League Good For Portugal –Jota

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website after signing his deal. “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to…