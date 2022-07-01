Nigeria Women’s 4x100m Relay Team ‘Qualify’ For World Championships

The Nigerian women’s 4x100m relay team will compete at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA after France failed to name a team for the event.

The French Athletics Association on Thursday unveiled its list of athletes for the championships without including its women’s 4x100m relay team while six athletes viz Amandine Brossier, Shana Grebo, Diana Iscaye, Sokhna Lacoste, Sounkamba Sylla and Marjorie Veyssiere were named in the 4x400m team.

Although no official reason was given, checks by our correspondent reveal that the French cannot present a decent team for the event as the highest ranked sprinter out of the European nation is Mallory Leconte who is rated 148th in the world this year with an 11.33 seconds personal season’s best.

The other sprinters are ranked between 295 (Chloe Galet, 11.48 and Leelou Martial-Ehoulet, 11.48) and 421 (Serena Kouassi, 11.57).

France is one of the 10 countries which secured qualification for the 4x100m relay event at the 2021 World…