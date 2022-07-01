Nottingham Forest Set To Bring Aina Back To Premier League

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Super Eagles right back Ola Aina, according to Italian media outfit La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Leeds were linked with a move for Aina both in January and earlier this summer but have instead signed Rasmus Kristensen, which is likely to end any potential interest in the former Chelsea man.

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a new right back this summer, with last season’s loan star Djed Spence on the verge of agreeing a move to Tottenham from Middlesbrough.

Aina, who would be out of contract next summer, spent last season operating as a left-sided wing-back and he made 21 appearances for Torino in Serie A.

He could be allowed to leave and a return to the Premier League is likely to be appealing for him.

The 25-year-old spent a year at Fulham during 2020/21, making 31 appearances as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League.

He has also played six times for Chelsea during his career and also spent a…