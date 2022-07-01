Nunez, Vieira’s Arrival In Premier League Good For Portugal –Jota

Liverpool star, Diogo Jota has revealed that the arrival of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Vieira to the Premier League will be of advantage to Portugal.

The Portugal striker is happy seeing Nunez arrive from Benfica this summer.

He said, “Losing Sadio Mané is a big loss. Not only as a player, but as a person and influence in the dressing room.

“Darwin is still very young, we know his quality, and I also hope he can get the better results in his first season.

“I hope it will be similar to the case of Luis Diaz because that way we will be closer to winning titles.”

Jota also said that he is happy seeing Fabio Vieira move to Arsenal.

Vieira was sold by Porto last week to the Gunners.

Jota said: “Lately we have had more and more players in what, for me, is the best league in the world. And that is the result of the work of the country, of all the formations we have around the country.

“We are working very well….