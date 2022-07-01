Okoye To Make Super Eagles Return Against Guinea-Bissau

Maduka Okoye will be back with the Super Eagles when they face Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 AFCON double header in September this year, Completesports.com reports.

This was revealed by a member of the NFF’s Communications Department, Ayo Ibidapo.

Okoye has not featured for the Eagles since the 2021 AFCON round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

The Eagles lost the game 1-0 with Okoye heavily criticized for the defeat after failing to deal with a long range strike.

Since the defeat to Tunisia, Okoye missed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and the friendly games with Mexico and Ecuador.

Also, he was part of the squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principe.

Following his continued absence, there were unconfirmed reports that the Watford keeper, snubbed attempts by the new coaching crew led by Jose Peseiro to reach out to him.

Ibidapo, however, denied the claims…