Why Aribo Will Join Nottingham Forest

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is confident Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo will join Premier League newly promoted side Nottingham Forest.

Aribo is known to be on the shortlist of a few clubs in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest believed to be linked with him.

A move for Joe Aribo is very likely over the coming weeks, with a contractual fee of around £10million said to be the selling point.

The former Charlton star was massive for Rangers last season, as he helped them win the Scottish Cup and reach the Europa League final.

Speaking to Football Insider Campbell, who played for Nottingham Forest and helped Arsenal win the English League, FA Cup, League Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup, believes Rangers cannot hold on to Aribo for long.

“We are talking Premier League football here though. Financially, Rangers cannot compete. That is unfortunately the case. That is the way life is. Aribo has gone up there and won his trophies. He’s had that success. Nottingham…