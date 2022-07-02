2023 FIBA WCQ:’Why D’Tigers Lost To Cape Verde’ —Assistant Coach, Major

D’Tigers stand-in head coach, Alan Major has given reasons why the Nigerian team was defeated by Cape Verde in Friday’s 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup first round qualifiers in Rwanda.

Featuring in their fourth game of the qualifiers, D’Tigers lost 79-70 to suffer a second defeat to Cape Verde in the series.

Speaking at the press conference, Major highlighted the team’s turnover ratio and rebound efforts which he said was responsible for the loss despite crediting the team for their resilience and hardwork.

“They (Cape Verde) had 16 points from our turnovers, 11 second-chance points from 16 offensive rebounds. These are some things we can clean up, but I do like the effort. We fought back and had the lead, but we gave up a big put back to Williams Tavares.

“Congratulations to Cape Verde, they played well. They got a cushion on us at halftime. I thought our guys did a great job by fighting back to take the lead towards the end of the match, but you know in a game like…