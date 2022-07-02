CAF President, Motsepe Announces Increase In Women’s AFCON Prize Money

In line with the promise by CAF to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, the President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced an increase 150% in prize money for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022.

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday night at 21h30 local time (20h30 GMT) with hosts Morocco playing Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD 975 000 to USD 2 400 000 – an increase of almost USD 1.5 million.

Read Also:Dennis Emerges As Potential Richarlison Replacement At Everton

The CAF President and the CAF Executive Committee has listed women’s football amongst the top priorities of CAF in the next few years.

The winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 will pocket USD 500 000 – a 150% increase of USD 300 000. Previously, winners took home USD 200 000.

The prize money for runners-up has…