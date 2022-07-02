Dybala Must Develop A Change Of Character At Inter Milan –Tacchinardi

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has warned Paulo Dybala to have a change of character if he must play a key part at Inter Milan.

The former Juve striker is in talks to sign for Inter Milan.

Tacchinardi said: “I don’t discuss his technical qualities. In the final20 metres he is very strong, but the performance and consistency has changed.

“I think Inter want to get him by giving Sanchez away, but for me he is the one who can enter in the last half hour. Then maybe he changes at Inter, see what happened to (Dejan) Kulusevski at Tottenham,”Tacchinardi told TribalFootball.

“I’m curious to see if it was just a question of preparation.”

