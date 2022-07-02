Eguavoen Reacts To Simon’s CAF Men’s Player Of The Year Nomination

Former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has celebrated Moses Simon’s nomination for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) men’s player of the year award p

The award covers performances between September 2021 and June 2022.

Simon was nominated alongside 29 others for the top prize including Mohammed Salah,Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Vincent Aboubakar,Sofiane Boufal amongst others.

Simon was the only Nigerian nominated for the award.

Akinwunmi Amoo who plays for FC Coppenhagen in Denmark was nominated for the Young player of the Year award.

Eguavoen took to the social media to congratulate the Nantes winger.

“Congratulations Moses Simon on your nomination for the CAF awards 2022. A big W for Nigeria and the Super Eagles. @Simon27Moses,”he Tweeted.

Simon scored six goals and recorded eight assists in 30 French Ligue 1 games for Nantes last season.

Nantes finished ninth in the French Ligue 1 with 55 points from 38…