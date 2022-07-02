Ejuke Set To Join Hertha Berlin On Loan

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke is on the verge of sealing a loan move to Bundesliga club, Hertha Berlin, reports Completesports.com.

Former Dinamo Moscow coach, Sandro Schwarz, who is now in charge at Hertha Berlin is a big admirer of the player.

According to German publication, BILD, Schwarz has been in contact with Ejuke and the latter is ready to move to Union Berlin.

There won’t however be a provision for a permanent move on the contract.

Ejuke scored five goals and recorded five assists for CSKA Moscow last season.

The pacy winger joined CSKA Moscow from Eredivisie club, SC Heerenveen two years ago.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2921 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

