‘I’d chain him up’ – Ferguson Urges Rangers Not To Sell Bassey

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson says it is important for the Gers to ensure Calvin Bassey remain at the club beyond this summer.

Bassey has been linked with a move away from the Ibrox following a superb 2021/22 campaign.

The Nigerian international showed his versatility thriving in three different positions for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Rangers expected to demand around £20m from any potential suitor.

Ferguson has however advised his old club not to sell the versatile defender.

“I’d chain him up. Anything just to make sure he doesn’t leave,” Ferguson told Football Scotland.

“Last year I was in awe of him; I’ve got to be honest with you.

“Some of the performances he puts in and he’s still got a bit to learn, he’s still got a bit to go.

“But he’s got everything you want as a modern-day defender. He can play a number of positions, he can play left-back, he can play left wing-back and…