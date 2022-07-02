Okoye In Goal, Suffers Defeat In Debut Game For Watford

It was not the best of debuts for Maduka Okoye for Watford as they lost 3-1 to Cambridge United in their first pre-season game on Saturday.

Okoye, who joined Watford from Sparta Rotterdam last season, was selected in the starting lineup in the game.

Also in action for Watford was Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru, while William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu and Emmanuel Dennis did not feature.

Okoye was beaten 15 minutes into the game as Harvey Knibbs gave Cambridge United the lead.

At half-time Okoye was replaced by Daniel Bachmann who went on to concede two goals.

Watford’s next friendly game is against Bolton Wanderers which comes up on Tuesday, July 12.

Meanwhile, other pre-season friendly games lined up for the Hornets are Wycombe Wanderers, Millwall and Southampton.

