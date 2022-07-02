Onumonu:’No African Team Better Than Nigeria’

Ahead of this year’s Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, Ifeomu Onumonu says the Super Falcons is still the team to beat in Africa as they prepare to land a record-extending 10th continental title.

The Falcons will commence the defence of their title on Monday, July 4th, against Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Group C. They will also face Botswana and Burundi.

Aside Randy Waldrum’s team, the likes of South Africa and Cameroon have been tipped to challenge the African champions for this year’s tournament.

But Onumonu remains convinced that despite recent struggles, the record champions remain the best team in Africa.

“[We] lost it a few years ago, but the goal this year is we’re not allowing that to happen again. Especially with the quality of this team,” she told ESPN.

“It’s not a lie, I think that there is no African team that is better than Nigeria at this moment.

“So, I just can’t wait to start the competition and…