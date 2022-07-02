Osimhen Must Work On His Body Language To Be A World Class Striker –Rohr

Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has urged Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to improve on his body language if he must be a world class striker.

Rohr stated this in an interview with Sports Bild, where he advised the Napoli star to work really hard.

“If he develops further, he can become one,” Rohr responded when asked if Osimhen can become a world-class striker, adding: “Victor still needs to improve a few things, like working on his body language.

Read Also: Salah Can Emulate Ronaldo’s Longevity –Carragher

“If something doesn’t work, he shows it too much on the pitch. But these are small things, he can handle them.”

Osimhen impressed last season for Napoli, helping them to a third-place finish in Serie A after scoring 14 top-flight goals from 27 appearances.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…