Osimhen Tips Super Falcons For 10th WAFCON Title

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has backed the Super Falcons, to secure a record-extending 10th CAF Women’s Cup of Nations title at this year’s edition in Morocco.

The 2022 tournament will kickoff today (Saturday) with hosts Morocco taking on debutant Burkina Faso.

Reigning champions, Falcons, will begin their campaign against Banyana Banyana on Monday in Rabat.

The last time both teams met at the tournament was in the final of the 2018 edition in Ghana, with the Falcons triumphing 4-3 on penalties.

And at the 2021 Aishat Buhari Cup, the South Africans defeated the Falcons 4-2 inside the Mobolaji Johnson stadium, formerly Onikan.

And looking ahead of the commencement of the competition, Osimhen also backed Barcelona star striker Asisat Oshoala to emerge top scorer.

“Super falcons for the WIN and @AsisatOshoala highest Goalscorer 💯,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 2022 WAFCON will serve as qualifiers for next year’s women’s World Cup in…