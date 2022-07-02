Portugal’s Sports Minister, Football Chieftains Take Sunday Dare On Tour Of ‘Futball City’

With the State visit to Portugal still on, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare was at the ‘Futball City’ built as the home of Portuguese Football, by the Portuguese Football Federation.

Dare was given a tour of the gigantic facility by the Minister of Sports in Portugal, Ana Catrina, General Secretary and Vice President of the Portuguese Football Federation Teresa Romao and Humberto Coelho.

Studying the reasoning that gave birth to Portugal’s ‘City of Futball’, Dare applauded the Portuguese Football Federation for executing the football masterpiece in the space of 17 months, all by themselves.



President Buhari introduces Yourh and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to the President of Portugal His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon on Thursday during a state visit.

The ‘City of Futball’, which is the training centre for all National Teams in Portugal houses four(4) football pitches, a football university, forty five(45) executive…