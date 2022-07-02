The Passage Of An Enigma, Tunde Balogun

He was an enigma.

Last Sunday, ‘Ara’ died as quietly as he had lived his entire life.

Otunba Deji Osibogun, my friend based in Ibadan, Nigeria, called to give me the sad news.

Some time ago, for some reason, Deji and I had discussed Ara, a nickname this prodigious football genius inherited from his late father, probably the most famous Nigerian footballer in the history of the game in the country – Tesilimi Thunder Balogun [pictured above]. For some reason (I don’t remember why now), his name came up and we both wondered where he was hibernating since he left for the USA.

On the day I could have met his more famous father for the first time, Tesilimi Thunder Balogun died.

My team, Housing Corporation FC Ibadan were to play against Mighty Jets FC of Jos in a friendly football match at the famous Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, the supreme theatre of football at the time in Nigeria, when it was announced as the match was about to begin that Thunder Balogun died in his sleep whilst…