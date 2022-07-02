Why Arteta May Be Sacked Next Season –Merson

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has warned that Mikel Areta may be sacked by the Gunners hierarchy if he fails to make the top four in the Premier League next season.

The Gunners challenged Tottenham for the top four by the end of the last campaign and missed out in the last days of the season.

But both north London clubs have been very busy in the transfer market, with Arteta’s side bringing in the likes of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner, while the announcement of Gabriel Jesus’ arrival would be made soon.

“Arsenal is not a project any more and Mikel Arteta needs to show he can deliver or his job will be under threat,” Merson told the Daily Star.

According to the former Gunner, results need to start coming in and Arsenal “need to get top four.”

Merson sounded it very clear that “If they don’t,” get into the top four next season, “I think he could be in a bit of…