Why De Jong Will Be Perfect Signing For Ten Hag

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen believes signing Frenkie de Jong will be a perfect one for Erik Ten Hag this summer.

Barcelona midfielder De Jong has been tipped to make Man United more dominant by Meulensteen.

Read Also: ‘I’d chain him up’ — Ferguson Urges Rangers Not To Sell Bassey

Meulensteen told Voetbal International: “In Erik’s (Ten Hag) way of thinking it is a logical first purchase. Frenkie is of course a great footballer and I would really like to see him at United.

“He is technically very strong. That should also be a lot better at United. If you just look at the statistics: that the opponent regularly has more possession would have been unthinkable with us.

“Frenkie can help them to be much more dominant.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…