Adesanya Retains Middleweight Title, Beats Cannonier

Isreal Adesanya overcame American Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision to retain his UFC middlewieight title on Sunday.

Both fighters came into the bout with impressive records, but after five rounds, Isreal remained undefeated in the category and even had the time to call out a likely next opponent, Alex Pereira who shared a UFC 276 fight card.

Adesanya, 32, used his superior movement and control of distance to out-strike Cannonier and secure a unanimous decision victory.

The fight has a backstory in that the Brazilian holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing before the pair transitioned to MMA.



