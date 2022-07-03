AFCON 2023 Postponed To January 2024

The 2023 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Côte d’Ivoire will now be held in January and February 2024.

This is according to top Egyptian sports website Kingfut, who stated that CAF Executive Committee led by Patrice Motsepe took the decision in Rabat, Morocco, today (Sunday).

The Executive Committee’s decision to shift the 2023 AFCON initially, billed for June and July, is due to the concerns over the rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking to French daily publication Le Monde last week, CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, admits they are considering a change in the date due to the weather conditions.

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities.

“We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

And Kingfut has now reported that the continent’s football governing body has now shifted…