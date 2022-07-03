ANOCA Boss Mustapha Lauds African Sports Journalists

President, Association of National Olympic Committees, Mustapha Beraf has heaped plaudits on African journalists on the occasion of World Sports Press Day.

Mustapha made this assertion in a statement he released on Sunday.

“There is no gainsaying that sports journalists are our daily partners and companions in all continental and world sports competitions,” reads the statement.

“The African sports press deserves more attention. It participates in showcasing African sport in the global sports arena.

We very much appreciate the role played by sports journalists during the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games or the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Despite the difficulties imposed by the pernicious Covid-19 pandemic, the sports press always answered present at these events.

