Carragher:’Ronaldo Made Manchester United Worse’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has accused Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s poor campaign last season, claiming the Portuguese made them worse.

Carragher’s claims comes following reports on Saturday that Ronaldo asked to leave United if a decent offer is made to the club.

Ronaldo returned to United last season and was top scorer for the club in the Premier League scoring 18 goals in 30 appearances.



Unfortunately, his goals were not enough to propel United the Champions League, as the Red Devils will feature in the Europa League next season.

Also, his presence failed to land United a first silverware since 2017 when they won the Europa League and the League Cup.

And reacting to the report of Ronaldo wanting to leave, Carragher also questioned the Portuguese decision to shun Manchester City for United.

“#Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse,” he wrote with a…