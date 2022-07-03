De Jong Not Leaving Barcelona — Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the club has no plan to sell Frenkie de Jong to Man United or any other club.

De Jong is Manchester United’s primary target this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to sign the player he was so influential in nurturing during his time at Ajax.

But speaking publicly over one of the highest profile sagas of this summer window, Laporta said there were various clubs who wanted him but that Barcelona would ideally hold onto the player they signed in 2019.

He said: “There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay,” Laporta told TribalFootball.

“Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him.”

