Dybala Set To Become Teammate With Osimhen At Napoli

Paulo Dybala could become teammate Victor Osimhen, as Napoli have joined Inter in the race to sign the Argentine who they see as a possible replacement for Dries Mertens.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Napoli are thinking about a move for Dybala to replace Mertens, but Inter are also interested in the former Juventus forward.

Dybala is thinking about alternatives to joining Inter this summer should a move not transpire, with the Nerazzurri not yet having been able to make him a concrete offer due to the situation at the club, particularly the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Inter are planning to hold another meeting with his representatives next week to keep them informed about the situation.

But in the meantime Napoli have emerged as a plausible destination for him.

They are aware of the situation surrounding Dybala, and given that they are losing Mertens on a free transfer this summer, another free transfer in the form of Dybala could be seen as an ideal solution for next…