I Regret Not Ending My Career In Serie A

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, says his biggest regret is not ending his career in the Serie A with Juventus.

He also sent a message to Romelu Lukaku, who recently left Chelsea for Inter Milan.

Recall that Lukaku earlier this week returned to Inter Milan on loan ten months after his €113m permanent transfer to Chelsea.

“Serie A is not short of great strikers and I wish the best of luck to my friend Lukaku,” Drogba said during the Global Youth Tourism Summit in Sorrento.

“In the end, nothing happened, but I could have ended my career at Juventus. Years before, I had been in talks with Inter. I was happy at my club [Chelsea], so I decided to stay, but I have some regrets. I would have loved to play in Serie A. I think I could have scored some goals there.”

Recall that Drogba spent nine years at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 appearances for the west London club.

