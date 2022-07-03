Mbappe Will Regret Snubbing Real Madrid –Modric

Luka Modric has reiterated that PSG star, Kylian Mbappe will regret his decision for snubbing a move to Real Madrid.

Modric was instrumental in Los Merengues’ run to another Champions League triumph last season, and believes the team is strong whether or not Mbappe is around.

“Mbappe made his decision, that’s his right and now he’s living with that decision,” Modric told Sportske.

“We all thought he would come to us, but it didn’t happen…. Now what? We’re not going to crucify him.

“Mbappe is a great player, but as I always repeat, no footballer is more important than the club, Real Madrid are the biggest, above all players, and it will always be like that.”

Such was Modric’s influence in the comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last season, the Croatian was given a renewed role in midfield, and one which he hopes to keep even with the arrival of Aurelien…