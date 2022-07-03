My Game Plan Was Excellent –Adesanya Speaks After Defeating Connonier

After overcoming Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Sunday to retain the middleweight title, Israel Adesanya has revealed that he was delighted with his game plan for the fight.

This latest win improves Adesanya’s overall record to 23 victories and just one career defeat.

Though Cannonier came on strong and determined throughout the fight, he could not get past the Nigerian’s striking and takedown defence.

Ultimately, Adesanya held off the challenger to pull off the well-deserved Unanimous Decision victory (49–46, 49–46, 50–45) to retain his title after five rounds.

After his latest victory, Adesanya expressed the desire to fight Alex Pereira next.

Pereira who has beaten Adesanya in kickboxing matches on multiple occasions was in action a few hours before the Nigerian got into the octagon and he got a first-round knockout over Sean Strickland.

