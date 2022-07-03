Remo Vs Enyimba: Peseiro Watches Third NPFL Game

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro continued his monitoring of home-based players, as he was present in Ikenne, Ogun State, for the NPFL game between Remo Stars and Enyimba on Sunday.

It is the third league venue Peseiro has visited since becoming head coach of the Eagles.

Peseiro was pictured sitting alongside the proprietor of Remo Stars Kunle Soname.

His first visit was in Ilorin, Kwara State for the game between Kwara United and Sunshine Stars.

Then last weekend, he was in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to watch the league encounter between Akwa United and Plateau United.

In Sunday’s fixture, Remo Stars emerged winners thanks to Sikiru Alimi’s 46th minute strike.

Peseiro replaced Austin Eguavoen as Super Eagles head coach and has handled four games, losing two and winning two.

His first game was against Mexico in a friendly which ended in a 2-1 loss before suffering another defeat to Ecuador, this time going down 1-0.

He recorded his first win as Eagles coach following a 2-1…