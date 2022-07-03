Super Falcons Battle Ready To Win WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons defender, Glory Ogbonna, said the team had been given all the needed motivations to win for a record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy in Morocco.

Ogbonna who ply her trade in Spain with Santa Teresa CD Feminino, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the team’s camp on Sunday in Morocco.

She said the team had trained hard and was also mentally ready for the tournament which got underway on Saturday.

Nigeria is in Group C alongside title rivals, South Africa and debutants, Botswana and Burundi.

Our first match is on Monday against South Africa; we have been training hard for this competition and finally it is here.

“My expectation in this competition is wide open and of course, we are the champions and I really want us to retain the trophy and most importantly qualify for next year’s World Cup.

“The coaches have done quite a lot and have prepared us to give our best in this competition and come out with good…