Bayern Munich Plot €120m Bid For Osimhen

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are targeting a €120m move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

The Bavarians will look to bring in a new striker, with their talismanic hitman Robert Lewandowski set to join Barcelona.

Osimhen, according to Italian news hub, Corriere dello Sport, is seen as the perfect replacement for the Poland forward.

The 23-year-old linked up Napoli from Ligue 1 club, Lille two years ago.

It will take a massive offer for Napoli to consider selling him.

The Nigerian international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Osimhen has scored 24 goals and recorded eight assists in 51 league appearances for the Partenopei since joining the club.

By Adeboye Amosu

