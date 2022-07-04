CSKA Lament Ejuke’s Decision To Leave

Russian top flight club CSKA Moscow have expressed disappointment over the decision of Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke to leave.

CSKA confirmed Ejuke’s exit in a statement on their website.

Ejuke have been linked to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin after taking advantage of the temporary employment rules approved by The Bureau of the FIFA Council.

This allowed Ejuke to suspend his contract with CSKA until 30 June 2023.

Aside Ejuke, Iceland’s Anor Sigurdsson also took the opportunity to suspend his contract with CSKA via the temporary employment rules.

“Two PFC CSKA foreign footballers will play for other teams in the 2022/23 season.

“Striker Chidera Ejuke and midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson have used the temporary employment rules, which were approved by The Bureau of the FIFA Council, and suspended their respective deals with PFC CSKA until 30 June 2023.

“PFC CSKA regrets the players’ decision, which was taken despite club’s effort and their contract duties. As was…