Eriksen Agrees To Join Man United On Three-Year Deal

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent, the Daily Mail reports.

Eriksen has been weighing up offers from United and Brentford – where he spent the second half of last season.

But the former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star has decided to sign for United until 2025.

It continues a remarkable comeback for the 30-year-old playmaker who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch playing for Denmark at the European Championships just 13 months ago.

He must, however, first go through significant medical tests at Old Trafford before the deal is finalised.

Eriksen scored one and assisted four in 11 games during the second-half of last season at Brentford.

Also Read: Bayern Munich Plot €120m Bid For Osimhen

The Bees held ‘positive talks’ with Eriksen at the end of last month and were hopeful to lure the playmaker back to west London.

However, Eriksen’s decision to join United is a huge boost for new boss Erik ten Hag,…