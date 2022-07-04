How MTN Is Powering The Advancement Of Grassroots Football In Nigeria

While taking a casual stroll through the streets of Nigeria on a Saturday morning, before the sun’s rays are at its optimum strength, it is common to see groups of young men enjoying the game of football and displaying their sporting ability on improvised pitches. For some of these football lovers, such gatherings are merely a means of maintaining their fitness levels and having fun, but for many others who dream of making a profession out of the game, it is a stepping stone toward achieving their ambition to become some of the world’s most celebrated stars.

During the course of the game there is an abundance of exceptional football actions on display; deft dribbling skills, powerful shooting abilities, masterful goalkeeping and camera-worthy tackles matched with rare resilience on a hard playing surface. These are some of the recipes that make such viewings wholesome for any observer. In the evenings, the young footballers return, barefoot and still sore from the morning…